ALBANY — United Way of Southwest Georgia and the Reimagine Albany Coalition announced recently the first round of recipients of the Equity Advancement Funds.
The Equity Advancement Fund was created to support innovative solutions to drive lasting, positive change in the advancement of equity and justice in education, health care, and housing. With support from The Sapelo Foundation, the groups’ first partner in this work through the Georgia Systemic Change Alliance, the organizations awarded $35,000 to seven local nonprofits to support and deepen equity efforts across the region.
Grant recipients for the first round were:
1. A Better Way Grocers — health and nutritional education/awareness in the black community;
2. The Civil Pretty Service Group — youth empowerment; providing mentorship to high school and middle school students with a focus on civic engagement;
3. Genèsic Nonprofit — access to health care; specifically Sickle Cell Anemia patients; enhancing quality of life through services, education, forums, etc.;
4. H.E.A.R.T. Organization Inc. — youth empowerment; specifically for young ladies ages 9-16 through comprehensive and holistic mentorship;
5. Mind Body and Soul Consultation Inc. — food, nutrition, and wellness in local health systems;
6. Randolph County Family Connection Inc. — health and wellness in the rural community; transportation/access to health care;
7. Southwest Georgia Legal Self-Help Center — access to justice; assisting civil litigants by providing access to or referring them to the most appropriate form of service.
“We are extremely excited about the group of nonprofits that we’ll be supporting this year,” United Way Special Projects Manager Philip Gentry said in a news release. “I cannot wait to see a continuation of the great work these organizations are doing in the community. I, along with the Reimagine Albany steering committee, had the opportunity to sit with representatives of each nonprofit individually and each one blew me away by their commitment to systemic change in Albany. United Way of Southwest Georgia is eager to be a small part of their inevitable growth.”
The Reimagine Albany Steering Coalition comprises a cross-section of community leaders who are committed to transforming systems and people through engagement and policy change. The goal of the coalition is to build trust and cohesion, prevent siloed work, and addresses inequities across the region. Coalition members are Amber Bell (Southwest Georgia Project), Amna Farooqi (9to5 Georgia), Philip Gentry (United Way of Southwest Georgia), Commissioner Clinton Johnson (Dougherty County, District 3), Shaunae Motley, (United Way of Southwest Georgia), Darrell Sabbs (Phoebe Putney Health System), and Matthew Stanley (Albany State University).
Funds will be released on a rolling basis throughout the first half of the calendar year. Recipients also will participate in a series of forums and receive capacity-building resources meant to strengthen and support their individual initiatives. The next application period will be announced as additional funds become available.
