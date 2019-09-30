ALBANY -- United Way of Southwest Georgia will hold its annual 2019 Kickoff Luncheon at Albany State University's West Campus on Wednesday. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the event begins at noon.
The kickoff event is the start of United Way’s annual fundraising effort. United Way team members, partner agencies and volunteers will unite to raise awareness and excitement in the community through the testimonials of donors, advocates and recipients. The event also allows attendees to network with hundreds of United Way supporters.
“It’s wonderful how the community supports the United Way's mission of building stronger lives for everyone in southwest Georgia,” Shaunae Motley, United Way of Southwest Georgia's president and CEO, said in a news release. “We are so fortunate to live in a community where more than 2,000 donors take part in the campaign each year. People in southwest Georgia understand the value of investing in education, financial stability, healthier lives and basic needs of our neighbors. They recognize that when they give through United Way, we can solve problems that none of us can solve alone.”
The theme of this year’s community campaign is “GO. FIGHT. WIN." and celebrates 65 years of fighting for southwest Georgia's most vulnerable residents. The goals of United Way of Southwest Georgia extend beyond raising money to include educating community members about major issues and investing in programs through community impact partner agencies to affect these issues.
Four community leaders will be the main speakers at the luncheon: state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson; Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley, and Garrett Tukes and Stephen Davis from Publix Supermarkets of Albany and Lee County. They’ll have strong messages of how the workplace campaign provides opportunities to join with United Way and fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community.
United Way’s annual campaign is a vital part of the organization’s work because the funds raised go to support local programs in the community. Last year, United Way of Southwest Georgia funded 22 local agencies with $640,00 in funding focused on the fundamentals of a good life: health, education, and financial stability. Additionally, United Way greatly impacted disaster relief by working with relief partner agencies during the 2018 campaign season.
The United Way of Southwest Georgia’s mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities in southwest Georgia. The agency works daily to advance the common good, strengthening the building blocks that everyone in our community needs for a quality life: education, income, basic needs and health.
United Way of Southwest Georgia serves a geographic territory of 10 counties including Baker, Calhoun, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell and Worth. To learn more about the United Way of Southwest Georgia and how to support its partner organizations, visit https://www.unitedwayswga.org.