ALBANY -- The United Way of Southwest Georgia is set to lead a community discussion on the difficult topic of racial equity in the community.
In partnership with the Sapelo Foundation, the United Way will facilitate the first work session in a series it is calling Racial Equality 101. The virtual workshop will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
With a contentious election season behind us, United Way officials are among those calling for communitywide healing. That work in our community begins on Saturday. The workshop is designed to educate, equip and engage the Albany community.
"We understand that in order to build a beloved community, it will take time and require thoughtful, intentional leadership," United Way of Southwest Georgia officials said in a news release. "It also requires that we grapple with difficult issues, like equity, that currently face our community and country. A professional, highly respected organization, Partnership for Southern Equity, will facilitate the workshop that will feature opportunities for self-reflection, interactive discussions, and the chance to identify personal action steps that lead to a more inclusive community – a community where everyone belongs and has the opportunity to thrive."
Registration for the Saturday workshop is open at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Equity101. The work session will be on a first-register basis. A maximum capacity will be observed so that engagement and conversation levels can remain high. Workshop login information will be provided once registration is complete.
