ALBANY -- Dougherty County residents can kick back at home or in the office as the local 2020 United Way campaign kicks off Wednesday with a virtual event online.
The United Way of Southwest Georgia will follow up that start with a Thursday parade as it gears up to raise funds while maintaining social distancing. The organization is encouraging residents to hold small gatherings in their homes or at work with snacks to watch the live stream at noon today on Facebook or YouTube.
“The whole purpose of that event is to announce we are kicking off our campaign. Woohoo!” said an obviously excited campaign director Michelle Thomas. “The kickoff announces that we are officially moving forward.”
Due to the uncertainty of 2020 and the impact of the novel coronavirus, the organization is not announcing a target goal for the campaign. Last year it raised some $700,000 to support agencies with which it partners.
This year’s campaign was delayed, but businesses have begun, and in some cases completed, their office drives.
“We had some companies that decided not to do campaigns this year,” Thomas said. “Some did a rollover, giving the same amount as last year. Then we have some that have actually increased their amount.”
While the virus has made fundraising uncertain, the needs of agencies supported by United Way have in some cases increased.
“Several of our partners are experiencing government cuts as it is,” Thomas said. “We don’t want to be another one that cuts their funding, so we just have to be hopeful and get the word out there so we can have a successful campaign.”
The Wednesday kickoff will feature giveaways and other “surprises,” Thomas said, so viewers need to watch the entire program to get in on the goodies.
“I will say this; we’re going to have some giveaways,” she said. “People have to make certain comments in the comment section to be (eligible) for a giveaway. The comments will be announced during the kickoff.”
The live stream will be available on the United Way of Southwest Georgia Facebook and YouTube pages.
The Thursday parade will be held from 10 a.m.-noon at 112 N. Westover Blvd. Participants are not required to decorate cars and can just drive through to offer support or get more information about United Way and the campaign.
“There are a lot of people who are excited to show up,” Thomas said. “You can’t celebrate the traditional way, but you find a new way to celebrate.”
Some of the local agencies supported by United Way of Southwest Georgia include Albany Advocacy Resource Center, Boys & Girls Clubs, Dougherty County Family Literacy, Easter Seals, Girl Scouts, Liberty House domestic violence shelter, Open Arms for homeless teenagers and young adults, SOWEGA Council on Aging, Samaritan Clinic, Salvation Army and the school system’s extended-day program.
“We support special programs that are offered by our partner agencies in four areas: health, education, basic needs and financial stability,” Thomas said.
