University in Kentucky agrees to $14.1 million settlement in death of student athlete after wrestling practice

Grant Brace was 20 years old when he died of heat stroke after a wrestling team practice in 2020.

 University of the Cumberlands/AP

The University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky has reached a settlement of more than $14 million with the family of a student wrestler who died of heat stroke in 2020, the university and family's attorney have said.

Grant Brace died after a "punishment practice" during which university wrestling coaches "ignored Grant's deteriorating medical condition throughout practice," according to the lawsuit filed by the Brace family.

Recommended for you

Tags