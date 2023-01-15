University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting near the campus Sunday which left a 23-year-old woman dead, Tuscaloosa law enforcement announced.

"We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles, and he is no longer a member of the Alabama men's basketball team," the University of Alabama athletics department said in a statement Sunday.

CNN's Jacob Lev contributed to this report.

