Three brutal stabbings near the University of California at Davis in the span of five days have left two people dead and some students rattled and fearful as authorities dig for clues on who is responsible and whether the attacks were connected.

The latest attack happened Monday night near campus and left a woman in critical condition. Just days before, stabbings at two parks near campus claimed the lives of UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm on Saturday and David Breaux on Thursday.

CNN's Natasha Chen, Jeffrey Kopp, Cheri Mossburg, Tina Burnside, Taylor Romine, Mitchell McCluskey and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

