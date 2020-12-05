ATHENS – The University of Georgia Alumni Association has unveiled the 2021 Bulldog 100, a list of the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by UGA alumni. UGA received 429 nominations for the 2021 list.
The 2021 Bulldog 100 celebrates organizations from over two dozen industries, including agriculture, construction, health care, nonprofits and software. Of the 100 businesses, 81 are located within the state of Georgia. In total, two countries, nine U.S. states, and the District of Columbia are represented in this year’s Bulldog 100.
This year’s list of fastest-growing businesses, in alphabetical order, includes:
5Market Realty, Athens
Ad Victoriam Solutions, Alpharetta
ADD’s Personal Care Pharmacy, Bogart
Agora Vintage, Athens
American Tank Maintenance LLC, Warthen
Ansley Atlanta Real Estate, Atlanta
Applied Resource Group, Alpharetta
ASW Distillery, Atlanta
Backyard Escape Inc., Atlanta
Biren Patel Engineering, Macon
BlueBear Solutions Inc., Atlanta
Books for Keeps, Athens
Breda Pest Management, Loganville
BrightStar Care, Cumming
Buckhead Beans, Marietta
Builders Specialty Contractors, Boynton Beach, Fla.
Cabo Luxury LLC, Las Vegas, Nevada
Calendly, Atlanta
Caplan Cobb LLP, Atlanta
Charlotte Lucas Interior Design, Charlotte, N.C.
Chicken Salad Chick, Auburn, Ala.
Choice Media & Communications LLC, Franklin, Tenn.
Christopher’s Bridge Home Health Care, Watkinsville
Classic Overland, Macon
Consume Media, Norcross
Crawford and Boyle LLC, Monroe
Currie Design + Build, Roswell
DearthGalat LLC, Atlanta
Dental ClaimSupport, Savannah
DigitalCrafts, Atlanta
Eagle Christian Tours, Rome
Edwards & Hawkins LLC, Atlanta
Elinor H. Portivent, PC, Calhoun,
Expert Technical Solutions, Atlanta
Fairway Insurance Group Inc., Acworth
FTM Travel, Brentwood, Tenn.
Globe Trotter Properties, Arlington, Va.
Golden Isles Pharmacy, Brunswick
Greater Athens Properties, Athens
Grist Pallets, Tifton
Hager Design International Inc., Vancouver, British Columbia
Hardeman Hobson Waste Services LLC, Athens
Hardy’s Peanuts Inc., Hawkinsville
HatchWorks Technologies, Atlanta
Heather McElroy Real Estate, Athens
inBrain, Atlanta
Innovative Tax and Accounting Solutions LLC, Savannah
Irvin Retail Group of Marcus & Millichap, Atlanta
J&M Pool Company, Senoia
Jackrabbit Technologies, Huntersville, N.C.
Kabbage, Atlanta
King’s Pharmacy, Hayesville, N.C.
Lamar Smith Homes, Richmond Hill
Langford Allergy, Macon
LeaseQuery, Atlanta
Liteworks Window & Door, Marietta
Litner + Deganian Personal Injury Firm, Atlanta
M. Jeffrey Martin CPA LLC, Saint Simons Island
MAB Corporate Advisors, Marietta
Maggie Griffin Design, Gainesville
Mark Spain Real Estate, Alpharetta
Marketwake, Atlanta
McNeal, Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers, Waycross
Meeting Street South, Sandy Springs
Merit Partners, Atlanta
Milestone Construction LLC, Athens
Millstone Homes Inc., Watkinsville
Moore Civil Consulting, Hawkinsville
Murray Osorio PLLC, Fairfax, Va.
Nationwide Permitting Services, Mableton
Northern Lights Exteriors, Fort Lupton, Colo.
oneRepSALES, Athens
Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Services, Savannah
PDI, Alpharetta
PeopleSuite, Mooresville, N.C.
Puppy Haven, Sandy Springs
Rev Coffee Roasters, Smyrna
RGX LLC, Cornelius, N.C.
Rheos Nautical Eyewear, Charleston, S.C.
Roadie, Atlanta
Scott Circle Communications, Washington, D.C.
SculptHouse, Atlanta
SFB IDEAS, Atlanta
Smith Planning Group, Watkinsville
Sole Boutique and Dish Boutique, Statesboro
Southern Baked Pie Company, Gainesville
Southern Belle Farm, McDonough
Southern Straws Cheese Straws, Columbus
Surcheros Fresh Mex, Douglas
Svaha USA, Chantilly, Virginia
The Barnes Law Office LLC, Atlanta
The Brogdon Firm LLC, Atlanta
The Brokery, Forsyth
The Hipster Hound, Savannah
The Keller Group PA, Seneca, S.C.
The Sign Brothers, Bogart
TRUE Automotive, Lawrenceville
Two Maids & A Mop, Birmingham, Ala.
W&A Engineering, Athens
Womack Custom Homes, Cartersville
This year’s list does not reflect the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses. Each year, Bulldog 100 applicants are measured by their business’ compounded annual growth rate during a three-year period. The 2021 Bulldog 100 list is based on submitted financial information for 2017-19. The Atlanta office of Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, a Bulldog 100 partner since the program began in 2009, verified the information submitted by each company.
The UGA Alumni Association will host the annual Bulldog 100 Celebration virtually Feb. 11, 2021, to celebrate these alumni business leaders and count down the ranked list to ultimately reveal the No. 1 fastest-growing business.
“These alumni demonstrate the incredible value of a degree from UGA and we are committed to continuing the tradition of recognizing their achievements and connecting them with current students, who will become the next generation of entrepreneurs,” Meredith Gurley Johnson, executive director of the UGA Alumni Association, said. “These leaders inspire us by bringing better solutions and building stronger communities, so we will ensure they are celebrated even as necessity requires this to be done virtually.”
