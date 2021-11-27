ATHENS – The University of Georgia Alumni Association has unveiled the 2022 Bulldog 100, a list of the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by UGA alumni. UGA received 367 nominations for the 2022 list.
The 2022 Bulldog 100 celebrates organizations from more than two dozen industries, including agriculture, real estate, health care, nonprofits and software. Of the 100 businesses, 88 are located within the state of Georgia. In total, three countries and nine U.S. states are represented in this year’s Bulldog 100.
This year’s list of fastest-growing businesses, in alphabetical order, is as follows:
♦ 5Market Realty, Athens, Georgia
♦ Abernathy Ditzel Hendrick Bryce LLC, Marietta, Georgia
♦ Abound Wealth Management, Franklin, Tennessee
♦ Abundance LLC, Monroe, Georgia
♦ Ad Victoriam Solutions, Alpharetta, Georgia
♦ Agora Vintage, Athens, Georgia
♦ Akerna, Denver, Colorado
♦ American Tank Maintenance LLC, Warthen, Georgia
♦ Ansley Real Estate, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Architectural Fountains & Pools Inc., Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Athens Real Estate Group, Athens, Georgia
♦ Athens Talley Real Estate, Athens, Georgia
♦ Backyard Escape Inc., Atlanta, Georgia
♦ The Barnes Law Office LLC, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Baseline Surveying and Engineering Inc., Watkinsville, Georgia
♦ Bates Animal Hospital, Watkinsville, Georgia
♦ BIOLYTE, Canton, Georgia
♦ Biren Patel Engineering, Macon, Georgia
♦ Bitcoin Depot, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ BOS Medical Staffing, Athens, Georgia
♦ BOS Security Inc., Athens, Georgia
♦ Breda Pest Management, Loganville, Georgia
♦ BrightStar Care Cumming-Gainesville, Cumming, Georgia
♦ The Brogdon Firm LLC, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ BrokerHunter, Alpharetta, Georgia
♦ Buckhead Preparatory School, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Cabo Luxury LLC, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
♦ Caplan Cobb LLP, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Catapult Creative Media Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
♦ Chicken Salad Chick, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Cindy Lynn Dunaway Interiors, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Consume Media, Norcross, Georgia
♦ Cozart Realty, Athens, Georgia
♦ Creditors Bureau Associates, Macon, Georgia
♦ DearthGalat LLC, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Dental ClaimSupport, Savannah, Georgia
♦ Double Fun Watersports, Destin, Florida
♦ Edwards & Hawkins LLC, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Elaine Burge, Sandersville, Georgia
♦ Extra Special People Inc., Watkinsville, Georgia
♦ Fairway Insurance Group Inc., Acworth, Georgia
♦ Fiddleheads Garden Center, Dalton, Georgia
♦ Globe Trotter Properties, Arlington, Virginia
♦ Golden Isles Pharmacy, Brunswick, Georgia
♦ Greater Athens Properties, Athens, Georgia
♦ Grist Pallets LLC, Tifton, Georgia
♦ Hager Design International Inc., Vancouver, BC, Canada
♦ Hardy’s Peanuts Inc., Hawkinsville, Georgia
♦ HatchWorks Technologies, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Highgate Partners LLC, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Impact Public Affairs, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ inBrain, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Innovative Tax and Accounting Solutions LLC, Savannah, Georgia
♦ J&M Pool Company, Senoia, Georgia
♦ Langford Allergy LLC, Macon, Georgia
♦ LeaseQuery, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Light from Light, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Lightnin RV Rentals, Lawrenceville, Georgia
♦ Litner + Deganian , Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Jeffrey Martin, CPA LLC, St. Simons Island, Georgia
♦ Maggie Griffin Design, Gainesville, Georgia
♦ Mark Spain Real Estate, Alpharetta, Georgia
♦ Marketwake, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Martin Brothers LLC – Certified Public Accountants, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
♦ McMichael & Gray, PC, Peachtree Corners, Georgia
♦ McNeal, Sports & Wilson Risk Advisers, Waycross, Georgia
♦ Milestone Construction LLC, Athens, Georgia
♦ Miller Veterinary Services, Conyers, Georgia
♦ Murray Osorio PLLC, Fairfax, Virginia
♦ Nuçi’s Space, Athens, Georgia
♦ Offbeat Media Group, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ ORS Companies, Athens, Georgia
♦ OSC Edge, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Services, Savannah, Georgia
♦ PDI Software, Alpharetta, Georgia
♦ PeopleSuite Talent Solutions, Mooresville, North Carolina
♦ PharmD on Demand, Watkinsville, Georgia
♦ Piedmont Equine Associates Inc., Madison, Georgia
♦ Poole’s Pharmacy Inc., Marietta, Georgia
♦ Precise Systems, Lexington Park, Maryland
♦ Primrose School of Athens, Athens, Georgia
♦ Rasmussen Wealth Management, Athens, Georgia
♦ Rheos Nautical Eyewear, Charleston, South Carolina
♦ Roadie, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Roberts Civil Engineering LLC, St. Simons Island, Georgia
♦ Root Design Studio, Tucker, Georgia
♦ SculptHouse, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Showpony, Augusta, Georgia
♦ Smith Planning Group, Watkinsville, Georgia
♦ Southern Belle Farm, McDonough, Georgia
♦ Southern Straws Cheese Straws, Columbus, Georgia
♦ The Spotted Trotter, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ Stonehill, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ TRUE Automotive, Lawrenceville, Georgia
♦ Turknett Leadership Group, Atlanta, Georgia
♦ TurnKey Compliance, Marietta, Georgia
♦ Upgrade, San Francisco, California
♦ W&A Engineering, Athens, Georgia
♦ XY Planning Network, Bozeman, Montana
♦ YouthServ360 Inc. dba 7 Pillars Career Academy, Forest Park, Georgia
Each year, Bulldog 100 applicants are measured by their business’ compounded annual growth rate during a three-year period. The 2022 Bulldog 100 list is based on submitted financial information for 2018-20. The Atlanta office of Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, a Bulldog 100 partner since the program began in 2009, verified the information submitted by each company.
The UGA Alumni Association will host the annual Bulldog 100 Celebration Feb. 5 to celebrate these alumni business leaders and count down the ranked list to ultimately reveal the No. 1 fastest-growing business.
“These alumni demonstrate the value of a degree from UGA, and we are proud to recognize them for all they have achieved as leaders and entrepreneurs,” Meredith Gurley Johnson, executive director of the UGA Alumni Association, said.
“These individuals serve as an example to current and future alumni of what is possible when tenacity and innovation are utilized to provide better solutions and build stronger communities. We are excited to engage these alumni with the university to continue to inspire leadership among our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.