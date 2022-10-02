ATHENS -- The full-time MBA program at the University of Georgia Terry College of Business is ranked No. 33 in the U.S. by Bloomberg Businessweek and No. 11 among programs at public universities.
Both rankings are the Georgia MBA program’s highest ever in the Bloomberg Businessweek survey of the Best B-Schools, which has been ranking the nation’s best graduate business programs since 1988.
“These outstanding results reflect the excellence of our faculty, highly dedicated staff, and a market-driven curriculum and supportive alumni network that is always ready and willing to help our students achieve their goals,” Terry College of Business Dean Ben Ayers said in a news release. “It’s encouraging to know how much our students appreciate the faculty, value the learning opportunities rooted in the program and realize the quick return on investment that comes with an MBA from the Terry College of Business.”
Graduating students, recent alumni and companies that recruit MBA students have the biggest say in the Bloomberg Businessweek ranking. The list is based on scores in five key areas, with more than 80 top-tier MBA programs in the U.S. ranked on compensation, learning, networking, entrepreneurship and diversity. As part of the rankings methodology, schools contribute employment and compensation data.
Survey data from the Class of 2022 reported that 98% of full-time MBA students from the Terry College received job offers consistent with their career aspirations within three months of graduation.
The Georgia MBA program ranked second overall in Bloomberg Businessweek’s learning category, a strong indication of the college’s core academic mission, instructional emphasis on strategic thinking and innovation, and opportunities for team-led collaboration and applied learning.
“We are intentional about continuously improving our curriculum, and the success we’re seeing is the result of everyone’s hard work,” Santanu Chatterjee, director of the full-time program and Terry’s associate dean for diversity, international and master’s programs, said. “Our students can choose from a wide variety of academic concentrations and areas of emphasis, and they are learning from faculty who are leaders in both academics and practice.”
The MBA program also ranked in the top 15 for the quality of its networking and student interactions with alumni.
“We give our students opportunities to work on real-world projects that span all areas of business,” Chatterjee said. “And all of this is backed by dedicated alumni who care deeply about the program.”
Bloomberg Businessweek included a section of “what’s best” about each ranked program. Quotes from Terry College students and alumni included:
“Small class size, best professors who know you by name, diverse students, best facilities, excellent education.”
“Professors and staff are amazing. They genuinely care about their students.”
“The alumni network is strong, and the faculty cares about us.”
