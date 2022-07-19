ATHENS — Four graduates of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences are among the University of Georgia Alumni Association’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2022.
Among the young alumni finding creative solutions to world problems, leading businesses and serving their communities are four honorees from CAES: a lawyer, a veterinarian, an industry representative and a medical resident.
Joel L. McKie earned a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from CAES in 2005 and a law degree from the UGA School of Law in 2008. He is a partner and shareholder in the Hall Booth Smith law firm in Atlanta, where he started the firm’s agriculture practice group.
Winner of the 2011 CAES Young Alumni Achievement Award and 2017-18 president of the CAES Alumni Association, McKie is now a board member of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture. An advocate for agricultural legal education, he served for multiple years as a co-chair and presenter for the agriculture section of the Georgia Bar Association’s continuing legal education course.
He has also presented educational seminars at the Georgia Young Farmer Association’s annual convention, the Southeast Regional Fruit and Vegetable Conference, the Georgia Agricultural Labor Relations Forum and meetings of the Georgia Agritourism Association, Georgia Farm Bureau and the American Agricultural Law Association.
Anna Daniel Reddish earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science in 2008 and a master’s degree in animal and dairy science in 2009 before earning her doctorate in veterinary medicine from Auburn University. She is the university-relations liaison with IDEXX, a leader in pet health care innovation, where she established, sustains and promotes strategic relationships with universities and colleges of veterinary medicine.
Prior to joining IDEXX in December, Reddish practiced mixed animal medicine in central Georgia, then working for the American Veterinary Medical Association. She spent six years managing relationships with the student AVMA chapters for 15 veterinary schools in the Eastern U.S. and Caribbean.
During her time at AVMA, she helped start and co-host a podcast, “My Veterinary Life,” which highlighted career journeys and diversity in the profession. She is the 2022 recipient of the Young Alumni Achievement Award from the CAES Alumni Association.
Rachel Santos, who earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and applied economics at CAES, is director of sales and industry relations with Premium Peanut in Bishop. In her role, she manages relationships that bring Georgia peanuts to businesses in 30 countries.
Prior to joining Premium Peanut, Santos served as chief of staff in the Office of the Dean and Director at CAES and as director of policy, government and corporate affairs for the college. She served as state executive director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in Georgia from August 2020 until January 2021 and previously served as a staff member for the the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations on the subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies.
After serving as a CAES Agricultural Fellow in 2009, Santos worked as an executive assistant for the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry with a focus on agricultural policy before spending more than four years working in the offices of former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Santos was the 2014 winner of the CAES Alumni Association Young Alumni Achievement Award and was chosen for the 2022 class of Leadership Georgia.
Jake Goodman earned a bachelor’s degree from CAES in biological science in 2015 and an MBA from the Terry College of Business in 2020. A psychiatry resident at Jackson Memorial Hospital and Veteran Affairs Hospital in Miami, Goodman treats and advocates for underserved populations and U.S. service members.
A long-time mental health activist and social media content creator, Goodman works to elevate mental health awareness for his more than 1.7 million followers through his social media platforms. He is one of 15 physicians recently selected as a member of the White House Healthcare Leaders in Social Media roundtable working to effectively communicate health care initiatives through social media, and he visited the White House in April as part of a discussion on Giving Americans Relief from Medical Debt.
The UGA Alumni Association’s annual 40 Under 40 program celebrates the personal, professional and philanthropic achievements of successful UGA graduates under the age of 40. The honorees will be recognized during the 12th annual 40 Under 40 Awards Luncheon on Sept. 9 in the Tate Student Center on campus.
A list of the UGA 40 Under 40 includes:
♦ AdeSubomi O. Adeyemo (BS ’11, PharmD ’15, MPH ’16) Stone Mountain; epidemic intelligence service officer, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;
♦ Maria Augutis (BS ’14, MA ’15) Stockholm, Sweden; meteorologist, Swedish Television & StormGeo;
♦ Latasha V. Barnes (AB ’05, AB ’05) Atlanta; owner and managing attorney; The Barnes Law Office LLC;
♦ Maranie Brown (BSFCS ’12) Smyrna; vice president, BlackRock;
♦ Nathan Bruno (BBA ’09) Spring, Texas; executive vice president of sales and commercial excellence, Mattress Firm;
♦ Lael Chappell (BBA ’06) New York, New York; director of insurance distribution, Coalition;
♦ Kayla E. Cooper (AB ’05, JD ’08) Augusta; senior staff attorney, city of Augusta;
♦ Emily Curl (ABJ ’14) New York, New York; digital and social host, iHeartRadio;
♦ Candace Alynn Hill Duvernay (AB ’06, JD ’09) Jonesboro; managing partner, Hill Duvernay and Associates LLC;
♦ Dustin Dyer (BSAE ’06) Merritt Island, Fla.; GN&C discipline expert, NASA;
♦ Christina L. Faust (BS ’09, MS ’09) Glasgow, Scotland; research fellow, University of Glasgow;
♦ Kevin Florence (PHARMD ’09) Athens; pharmacist and owner, ADD Drug Store;
♦ Matthew Scott Fowler (AB ’14) Woodstock; relationship management executive, REPAY — Realtime Electronic Payments;
♦ Jake Goodman (BSA ’15, MBA ’20) Miami, Fla.; psychiatry resident doctor, Jake Goodman MD;
♦ Lauren Culbertson Grieco (ABJ ’09) Washington, D.C.; head of U.S. public policy, Twitter;
♦ Kristen Henderson (BBA ’11) Atlanta; vice president, Goldman Sachs;
♦ Shayla Hill (BBA ’08) Tucker; senior design program manager, MongoDB;
♦ Christie Johnson (ABJ ’07) Chapin, S.C.,; director of White House bookings, CNN;
♦ Kenneth L. Johnson Jr. (BSED ’05) Atlanta; co-director of the Governor’s School Leadership Academy, Governor’s Office of Student Achievement;
♦ Leo Chris Kasuya (BBA ’14) Marina Del Rey, Calif.; director, strategy and new ventures, office of CEO, Irresistible Foods Group;
♦ Samaad Wes Keys (PHD ’14) Decatur; program officer, postsecondary success, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation;
♦ Min Y. Lee (BBA ’06) Charlottesville, Va.; chief operating officer, University of Virginia Medical Center;
♦ Charlotte Lucas (BSFCS ’05) Charlotte, N.C.; owner and principal designer, Charlotte Lucas Design;
♦ Brandon Martin (BBA ’14) Atlanta; founder and CEO, Close Ties Leadership Program;
♦ Mia Catharine Mattioli (BSBE ’08) Atlanta; environmental engineer, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;
♦ Joel L. McKie (BSA ’05, JD ’08) Atlanta; partner, Hall Booth Smith P.C.;
♦ Drew McKown (BS ’07) Athens; physician, Athens Pulmonary;
♦ Juan J. Mencias (BBA ’15) Atlanta; chief financial officer, Georgia Diamond Corporation, Ascot Diamonds;
♦ Chad Mumm (ABJ ’08) Studio City, Calif.; chief creative officer, Vox Media Studios, Vox Media Inc.;
♦ Brendan F. Murphy (AB ’05, AB ’05, JD ’08) Marietta; chief magistrate judge, Magistrate Court of Cobb County;
♦ ValaRae Partee (BSENVE ’14) Atlanta; associate environmental engineer, Brown and Caldwell;
♦ Andrew Rasmussen (BBA ’05, MED ’09) Athens; owner and advisor, Rasmussen Wealth Management;
♦ Anna Daniel Reddish (BSA ’08, MADS ’09) Atlanta; university relations liaison, IDEXX;
♦ John Rossow (BSFR ’12, MPH ’17, DVM ’18) Atlanta; public health veterinarian, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;
♦ Rachel Santos (BSA ’10) Bishop; director of sales and industry relations, Premium Peanut;
♦ Kevin Schatell (ABJ ’16) New York, New York; producer, NBC’s “Today;”
♦ Johnelle Simpson II (AB ’16, BBA ’16) Athens; attorney, Fortson, Bentley, and Griffin P.A.;
♦ Alton M. Standifer (PHD ’21) Athens; deputy chief of staff, University of Georgia;
♦ Grant Thomas (AB ’15, MBA ’20) Sandy Springs; director, Governor’s Office of Health Strategy and Coordination;
♦ Michael Waldron (ABJ ’10) Atlanta; screenwriter, Disney, Marvel Studios and STARZ.
