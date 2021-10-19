University of Kentucky student dies after being found unresponsive at fraternity, university police say By Melissa Alonso, CNN Oct 19, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save University of Kentucky Police is investigating the death of a student who was found unresponsive at a fraternity Monday, according to a statement from UK Police Chief Joe Monroe.University police were dispatched "at approximately 6:22 p.m. Monday evening regarding reports of an unresponsive student," said Monroe.Attempts to revive the male student "were unsuccessful and he was pronounced as deceased early yesterday evening," said the chief. The identity of the student has not been released. According to Monroe, "foul play is not suspected, but police are investigating the circumstances of his death.""UK officials are offering support services to members of the fraternity as well as his family and classmates," said the statement. "The thoughts of the entire UK community are with his family and all those who knew the student at this time," said Monroe.CNN has reached to the fraternity for comment but has not yet heard back.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 