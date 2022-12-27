Dr. Bonita Jacobs

Bonita Jacobs

 Special Photo

DAHLONEGA -- The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia on Tuesday named members of the University of North Georgia Presidential Search Committee. The committee will conduct a national search to replace President Bonita Jacobs, who recently announced plans to retire in June 2023.

Jacobs has led UNG since 2011, when the board appointed her as the first female president of what was then North Georgia College & State University. At the time, she was only the second woman to lead one of the country's six senior military colleges.

