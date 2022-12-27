DAHLONEGA -- The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia on Tuesday named members of the University of North Georgia Presidential Search Committee. The committee will conduct a national search to replace President Bonita Jacobs, who recently announced plans to retire in June 2023.
Jacobs has led UNG since 2011, when the board appointed her as the first female president of what was then North Georgia College & State University. At the time, she was only the second woman to lead one of the country's six senior military colleges.
“UNG serves a diverse student body of more than 18,000 students, including more than 700 cadets who represent the university’s unique role as the Military College of Georgia,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “President Jacobs has been a trailblazer who made a significant impact on UNG’s growth and momentum, and I look forward to the committee’s work in finding someone who will continue to increase the university’s educational opportunities and student success.”
Members of the Presidential Search Committee are:
Regent Jim Syfan, committee chair
Regent and Board Chairman Harold Reynolds
Regent Tim Evans
Wayne Baird, executive director, Chick-Fil-A; alumnus
Charles Burrage, professor, Kinesiology
Mike Higley, executive in residence, Mike Cottrell College of Business; retired vice president, FedEx Express; alumnus
Kristie Kiser, student success coordinator; chair, UNG Staff Council
Teresa MacCartney, USG Chief Operating Officer
Nick Massengill, chairman, UNG Foundation Board of Trustees; alumnus
Sen. Butch Miller, Georgia Senate President Pro Tem; alumnus
Anna Møller, president, Student Government Association; student
Caroline Muñoz, professor, Marketing
Chuck Robertson, professor, Psychological Science; chair, UNG Faculty Senate
Lt. Gen. James Terry, U.S. Army (Retired); alumnus
“I know the committee is eager to get to work and find great candidates who can move UNG and our students, faculty, staff and community forward,” Syfan said. “The university’s five campuses make a tremendous impact on the North Georgia region and regularly produce graduates who are leaders in their fields. As we celebrate the university’s 150th anniversary, I’m grateful for this opportunity to join with the committee and make a positive impact on UNG’s future.”
The Presidential Search Committee will guide the first stage of the search. At the conclusion of its work, the committee will forward the credentials of three to five unranked candidates to the Board of Regents for consideration.
The initial meeting of the Presidential Search Committee will be Jan. 13, at which time the members will be formally charged with their roles and responsibilities in conducting the search.