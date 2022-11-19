University of Virginia running back wounded in Sunday's bus shooting was trying to warn others when he was shot, his mother says

Mike Hollins, right, and his mother, Brenda Hollins, at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., on Wednesday.

 Brenda Hollins and Gordon McKernan/AP

The mother of University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins, who was hospitalized in a shooting that killed three football players Sunday, says her son was trying to warn others before being struck by gunfire.

Hollins, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is one of two people wounded when a fellow student opened fire on a bus returning from a class field trip in Charlottesville, killing football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.

