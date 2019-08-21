ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia had a $17.7 billion economic impact on communities across Georgia in Fiscal Year 2018, an increase of almost 5 percent over the previous fiscal year.
The system also created 168,284 direct and indirect jobs, a nearly 3 percent increase over last fiscal year.
“While we remain focused on graduating more students, keeping college affordable and increasing our efficiency in delivering a quality education, we are proud our colleges and universities help power Georgia’s economy,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “USG and its 26 institutions play an important role in generating jobs and boosting businesses across the state, befitting the investment Georgia’s leaders have made in us.”
The latest version of an annual study on the statewide economic impact of USG’s 26 institutions concluded that, on average, every dollar of initial spending generates an additional 47 cents for the economy of the region that hosts the institution.
Of the USG jobs number, the report found that 30 percent are on campus and 70 percent are off-campus in either the private or public sectors. On average, for each job created on campus, 2.3 off-campus jobs are created as a result.
The jobs generated by USG account for 3.8 percent of all the non-farm jobs in Georgia, or about one job in 26. In FY 2018, USG’s value-added impact comprises $12.2 billion, or 69 percent, of the $17.7 billion overall impact, with domestic and foreign trade comprising the remaining $5.5 billion.
The $12.2 billion value-added impact equals 2.1 percent of Georgia’s gross domestic product. Labor income received by residents of the communities that host one or more institutions equals $8.5 billion, and represents 70 percent of the value-added impact.
The annual study is conducted on behalf of the Board of Regents by Jeffrey M. Humphreys, director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth in the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.