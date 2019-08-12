ATLANTA — Chancellor Steve Wrigley has announced that the University System of Georgia awarded 67,854 degrees in fiscal year 2019, marking a 2.1 percent increase over fiscal year 2018. Since 2011, degrees awarded annually have increased nearly 24 percent.
“To put that in perspective, during that same time our enrollment has grown 3.4 percent," Wrigley said in a news release. "So the rate of awarding degrees is far outpacing the rate of enrollment growth, and that is exactly what we seek. I’d like to congratulate both our students and USG institutions for their diligent efforts in increasing graduation rates and improving student outcomes.
"Since joining Complete College America in 2011, degrees awarded annually have continued to rise. These results are aligned with and will continue advancing the University System of Georgia’s top priorities of making college more affordable, increasing efficiency and ensuring more Georgians enter the work force with a college credential. As we continue refining efforts to enhance student success and increase college completion rates, I am confident this positive trend will continue. The results will have a lasting impact on our students, their families and communities throughout the state.”
USG has implemented a number of initiatives to advance increased graduation rates, including:
-- Momentum Year, a data-driven suite of strategies designed to help all USG students in their crucial first year of college;
-- “15 to Finish,” a campaign encouraging students to take 15 credit hours a semester, shortening the time it takes to graduate;
-- Early-alert systems and predictive analytics that prompt assistance for a student when performance lags.