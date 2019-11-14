ATLANTA -- With approval this week by the Board of Regents, the University System of Georgia has released Strategic Plan 2024 detailing how the system’s 26 institutions can continue and improve meeting Georgia’s needs
“The University System of Georgia’s Strategic Plan 2024 will shape the impact USG has on our state for the next four years and beyond. That makes it one of the most important things we do, not only for our success but for our students,” Chancellor Steve Wrigley said in a news release. “We look forward to the next phase of this endeavor.”
The vision statement expressed in the plan says, “The University System of Georgia will excel in meeting the needs of our state and economy through universities and colleges that: provide an affordable, accessible and high-quality education; promote lifelong success of students; and create, disseminate and apply knowledge for the advancement of our state, nation and world.”
The four goals of the strategic plan are:
-- Student success;
-- Responsible stewardship;
-- Economic competitiveness;
-- Community impact.
Also included are comprehensive strategies for meeting these goals and metrics to measure progress.
The culmination of work done over the last eight months, Strategic Plan 2024 incorporated input and feedback from across Georgia. Forums were held on campuses throughout the state, and sessions were convened with specific internal stakeholder groups such as faculty, staff and students, as well as those from industry and other state agencies in Georgia.
The entire version of Strategic Plan 2024 can be downloaded from USG’s website.