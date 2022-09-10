Albany State University hosts third annual Presidential Bus Tour

The University System of Georgia will waive SAT and ACT test requirements at most of the system’s 26 institutions for another year.

ATLANTA -- The University System of Georgia will waive SAT and ACT test requirements at most of the system’s 26 institutions for another year, system Chancellor Sonny Perdue announced.

The university system didn’t include the tests as an admissions requirement for the fall semester this year at all schools except the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech and Georgia College & State University.

