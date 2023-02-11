Buzz started to build about a decade ago around the meat-heavy paleo diet — an approach to eating that's based on what our Stone Age relatives supposedly liked to consume.

But the truth is that we know relatively little about what our earliest ancestors ate, and what we've learned in recent years suggests that there was more than just mammoth steak on the menu.

