Up to 10 people shot outside car show in Arkansas, state police say By Andy Rose, CNN Mar 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arkansas state troopers are investigating a shooting outside a car show Saturday night in the town of Dumas, officials said."Preliminary information provided to ASP is that as many as 10 people had been wounded by gunfire," said Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police.The state police did not immediately release the name of the business where the car show was taking place, nor did they say whether any suspects were identified.Dumas is about 80 miles southeast of Little Rock. This is a developing story.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +52 PHOTOS: Stacey Abrams campaigns on Medicaid expansion during Albany visit Gubernatorial candidate drew an excited crowd on Friday when she made a campaign stop in Albany. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arkansas Auto Shows Automotive Industry Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Continents And Regions North America Southeastern United States The Americas United States State Police Show Law Police Crime Broadcasting Events Bill Sadler Shooting State Trooper Car More News News Up to 10 people shot outside car show in Arkansas, state police say By Andy Rose, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News USS Clamagore submarine will be destroyed and recycled, museum says By Andy Rose, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Virginian-Pilot reporter and former CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins killed in shooting By Laura Studley, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 News Texas authorities warn of more dangerous fire weather to come as a wildfire victim's family reflects on her life of service By Paradise Afshar and Christina Maxouris, CNNUpdated 3 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Up to 10 people shot outside car show in Arkansas, state police say USS Clamagore submarine will be destroyed and recycled, museum says Virginian-Pilot reporter and former CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins killed in shooting Texas authorities warn of more dangerous fire weather to come as a wildfire victim's family reflects on her life of service » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections Articles‘I’m a white civil rights activist’: Former KKK leader running for office in North GeorgiaHow to watch Volodymyr Zelensky's virtual address to CongressBusy afternoon for Albany police officersFormer Mitchell-Baker star Al Pinkins named interim head basketball coach at FloridaAfter 549 days in 9 hospitals and facilities with Covid-19, this man is finally homeA 4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says, but the company is working on a shot to handle all variantsFour injured in four-vehicle Expressway accident in AlbanyFormer UGA football player arrested for murder of RaceTrac clerk in Oconee CountyTemporary state gasoline tax suspension gains final passageTwo wildfires in the Florida Panhandle are now 95% contained, forest service says Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Hammer Jam 2022 at Merry Acres Inn in AlbanyPHOTOS: Players match wits in weekend Chess Champions tournament in AlbanyPHOTOS: Albany State University Honors Day 2022GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, March 18-20PHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Westover BaseballCAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from last week at the General AssemblyPHOTOS: Road updates slow traffic at corner of Turner Field Road and Clark Road in AlbanyPHOTOS: Police work 2 cases in northwest AlbanyPHOTOS: Joyce Barlow kicks off campaign for District 151 in AlbanyPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor Relays Track and Field Meet Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.