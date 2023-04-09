Between four and 10 people are believed to be trapped under rubble in the southern French port city of Marseille after a building collapsed early on Sunday, according to French authorities.

A "violent explosion" at around 12:30am local time is believed to be the cause of the collapse, according to Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan. Investigations are ongoing.

