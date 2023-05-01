Up to 100 homes are damaged and a state of emergency is in place in Virginia Beach, Virginia, after a tornado hit the city, prompting the closure Monday of at least three schools, officials said, as a South Florida community also recovers from a weekend tornado.

No injuries have been reported after "between 50 and 100" homes were damaged when a tornado struck the Great Neck area of the city around 6 p.m. Sunday, Virginia Beach officials said.

