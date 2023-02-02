Additional footage relating to the deadly Memphis police beating of a 29-year-old Black man -- up to 20 hours of it -- has yet to be released, a prosecutor said Wednesday as his office contemplates whether to file more charges in the case.

The unreleased footage surrounding Tyre Nichols' brutal January 7 traffic stop most notably includes audio of what was said after the beating and after an ambulance takes Nichols to a hospital, Shelby County prosecutor Steven Mulroy told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

CNN's Jamiel Lynch and Nick Valencia contributed to this report.

