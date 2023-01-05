Glaciers are set to lose substantially more ice and contribute more to sea level rise than current scientific estimates project, according to a new report. Using new satellite data to model different climate change scenarios, researchers found that up to half of glaciers could be lost by the end of the century, even if the world's ambitious global climate targets are met.

More than 215,000 glaciers creep and slide over the world's mountains, growing when the snow falls and shrinking when the temperature rises. They provide fresh water for nearly 2 billion people and are a key contributor to sea level rise, a threat to the billions of people living along the world's coastlines.

