US ambassador calls on China to be 'more honest' about Covid origins

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, here in Washington, DC, in 2017, has on Monday called on China to be 'more honest' about Covid-19 origins.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said Monday that China will have to "be more honest about what happened three years ago in Wuhan with the origin of the Covid-19 crisis" if the US and China are going to be able to work together.

Burns added that the Chinese surveillance balloon and Beijing's position on the war in Ukraine are "two of the most important issues that we're dealing with right now."

Tags