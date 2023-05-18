US and Taiwan draw closer with new trade pact opposed by China

The United States and Taiwan reached an agreement on the first stage of a bilateral trade initiative on May 18.

 Tyrone Siu/Reuters/File

Taipei, Taiwan (CNN) — The United States and Taiwan agreed the first stage of a bilateral trade initiative on Thursday, less than a year after negotiations began, in a move that demonstrated the increasingly close relationship between Washington and Taipei.

The new initiative, titled the US-Taiwan Initiative of 21st Century Trade and unveiled in June last year, will be the first official trade agreement between Taiwan and the United States since US President Joe Biden assumed office in 2021.

