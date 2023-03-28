US announces it supports creation of special tribunal to prosecute Russia for 'crime of aggression' in Ukraine

The United States supports the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute to prosecute Russia for 'crime of aggression' in Ukraine. Pictured is a building partially destroyed by Russian shelling in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on March 7.

The United States announced it supports the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression -- a significant development in the push to hold top Kremlin officials accountable for the war in Ukraine.

"At this critical moment in history, I am pleased to announce that the United States supports the development of an internationalized tribunal dedicated to prosecuting the crime of aggression against Ukraine," US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack announced Monday.

