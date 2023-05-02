As Texas investigators rush to find the man accused of fatally shooting 5 people -- including a mother and her 9-year-old son -- in a Texas home, US border patrol officers have been briefed to be on the lookout for the fugitive in case he attempts to flee into Mexico, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation tells CNN.

Authorities on Monday released new images of the fugitive -- identified by investigators as Mexican national Francisco Oropesa -- on a wanted poster. The poster depicts several of the suspect's distinctive tattoos and warns he is "armed and dangerous."

CNN's Rosa Flores, Ashley Killough, Holly Yan, Jamiel Lynch, Roxanne Garcia, Claudia Dominguez, and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags