As investigators race to find the man accused of fatally shooting five people -- including a mother and her 9-year-old son -- in a Texas home, US border patrol officers have been briefed to be on the lookout in case the fugitive tries to escape into Mexico, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation tells CNN.

New images of Mexican national Francisco Oropesa also were released Monday on a wanted poster that describes him as "armed and dangerous" and shows several of his distinctive tattoos. Oropesa, 38, is accused of carrying out the rampage on Friday after he was asked to stop shooting his rifle near a neighboring home northeast of Houston.

CNN's Rosa Flores, Ashley Killough, Holly Yan, Jamiel Lynch, Roxanne Garcia, Claudia Dominguez and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

