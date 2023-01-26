US-born Spanish woman is now the world's oldest person, at age 115

US-born Maria Branyas Morera has been named the world's oldest person by Guinness World Records (GWR), following the death of French nun Sister André earlier this month aged 118.

 Guinness World Records

She has survived the horrors of two world wars, a civil war and two global pandemics.

