US Capitol Police chief rips into Tucker Carlson over 'offensive' use of January 6 footage

US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger, here in 2022, on Tuesday ripped into Fox News host Tucker Carlson over his commentary about the January 6 insurrection footage that he aired Monday night.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Pool/Reuters

US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger on Tuesday ripped into Fox News host Tucker Carlson over his commentary about footage from the January 6, 2021, insurrection that he aired Monday night, saying the host "cherry-picked" from the footage to present "offensive" and "misleading" conclusions about the attack.

"Last night an opinion program aired commentary that was filled with offensive and misleading conclusions about the January 6 attack," Manger wrote in an internal department memo obtained by CNN, adding that Carlson's show didn't reach out to the police department "to provide accurate context."

Recommended for you

Tags