US citizen murdered in Baghdad attack

Iraqi security forces stand guard on November 7 outside the hospital where the body of a U.S. citizen who was killed in Baghdad is being held.

 Ahmed Saad/Reuters

A US citizen was murdered in Baghdad on Monday, according to Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani.

A US State Department spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that American Stephen Edward Troell died in Baghdad, noting they "are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death."

