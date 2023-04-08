A US citizen of Iranian descent living in California was sentenced to four years in prison Friday for crimes related to the attempted kidnapping plot of Masih Alinejad, a New York-based journalist and human rights activist, according to federal court documents.

Niloufar Bahadorifar, 48, pleaded guilty in December for conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president "the authority to deal with unusual and extraordinary threats to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."

