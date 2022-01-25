US Coast Guard finds body while searching for 39 people from capsized vessel off Florida coast

The US Coast Guard has recovered a body during a search for 39 people whose vessel capsized over the weekend off Florida's Atlantic coast, the service said Wednesday.
The body was being brought back to Fort Pierce, Florida, for identification, Coast Guard Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian said at a news conference in Florida.
The Coast Guard said it has been searching the waters since Tuesday morning, after receiving a report from someone saying he had rescued a man clinging to a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet.
The Coast Guard said it suspects this was a human smuggling venture.
The rescued person told authorities that he had left Bimini, Bahamas, in a boat with 39 others on Saturday night, and that they encountered severe weather, causing the boat to capsize.
According to the survivor, no one on board the vessel was wearing a life jacket, the Coast Guard said.
The survivor was in stable condition, and was being questioned by US Homeland Security officials, Burdian said.
The search has involved Coast Guard cutters and aircraft, Navy aircraft, and other assets from partner agencies, Burdian said.
Searchers have focused attention on two debris fields in hopes of finding survivors. The situation for any survivors grows more dire with time, she said.
"The longer they remain in the water, without food, without water, exposed to the marine environment ... every moment that passes, it becomes much more dire and unlikely that anyone could survive in those conditions," she said.
An area of ocean about the size of New Jersey has been searched, Burdian said Wednesday.
