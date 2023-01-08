The US Coast Guard says it repatriated 273 Cuban migrants Sunday after intercepting a number of boats off the Florida coast on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The migrants were returned to Cuba aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk, according to a news release.

CNN's Keith Allen, Jamiel Lynch, Shawn Nottingham, Melissa Alonso and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.

