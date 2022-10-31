US convenes over 30 countries to address ransomware as hacks of hospitals, critical infrastructure continue

On October 31 and November 1, the Biden administration will convene three-dozen allied governments for a fresh round of talks on how to stem the tide of ransomware attacks.

 Redpixel/Adobe Stock

The Biden administration will convene three-dozen allied governments on Monday and Tuesday for a fresh round of talks on how to stem the tide of ransomware attacks that have disrupted critical infrastructure firms around the world and cost businesses many millions of dollars.

The second annual "summit" to counter ransomware will take a hard look at virtual currencies that facilitate cybercriminal profits and additional ways that companies and governments can fortify themselves against hacks, a senior administration official told reporters.

