US declares Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 18. Harris announced Saturday that the US has formally determined that Russia committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

 Michael Probst/AP

The US government has determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity during its war in Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Saturday in Germany.

"In the case of Russia's actions in Ukraine, we have examined the evidence, we know the legal standards, and there is no doubt: These are crimes against humanity," Harris said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference. She added, "To all those who have perpetrated these crimes, and to their superiors who are complicit in those crimes, you will be held to account."

CNN's Jennifer Hansler, Donald Judd, Duarte Mendonça, Xiaofei Xu, Cristiana Moisescu and Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report.

