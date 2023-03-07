US defense secretary makes unannounced trip to Iraq

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is greeted by Major General Matthew McFarlane, during his unannounced trip to Baghdad, Iraq, March 7.

 Idrees Ali/Reuters

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said US troops are "ready to remain in Iraq" in his remarks during an unannounced trip to Baghdad on Tuesday, according to the US press pool traveling with him.

Austin, the highest-ranking Cabinet official to visit the country since the start of the Biden administration, according to the press pool, said in a statement that he is in Iraq to "reaffirm the US-Iraq strategic partnership as we move toward a more secure, stable and sovereign Iraq."

