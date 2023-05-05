Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 12:30 am
A US F-16 fighter jet crashed during training on Saturday near a major US military base in South Korea, the US military has said.
The jet, which was assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, "crashed in an agricultural area near Osan Air Base at about 9:45 a.m." local time, the US Air Force in South Korea said in a statement.
The pilot safely ejected and was transported to the nearest medical facility, the military said. No civilians were hurt in the incident, according to the military.
The local fire department was dispatched to extinguish fire, South Korea's Governor of Gyeonggi Province Kim Dong-yeon wrote on Twitter.
The pilot was participating in a routine training flight, the military said, adding that the investigation into the incident is under way.
Osan Air Base is the US Air Force's closest base to North Korea, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from its border.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.