US fighter jet shoots down airborne object over Lake Huron on Sunday

The US military shot down another high-altitude object over Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon, according to a US official and a congressional source briefed on the matter.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

A US F-16 fighter jet shot down another airborne object over Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon at the direction of President Joe Biden, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the object was not assessed to be a military threat, but it was a flight hazard.

Recommended for you

CNN's Hannah Sarisohn, Aaron Pellish and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

Tags