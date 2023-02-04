US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, on February 1 in this picture obtained from social media.

 Chase Doak/Reuters

US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday.

The operation ended a remarkable public drama that prompted a diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing, as the American public tracked the balloon from Montana all the way to the Carolinas.

CNN's Nikki Carvajal, Evan Perez and Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report.

Tags