US forces capture 'ISIS attack facilitator' in helicopter raid in Syria

US forces captured an ISIS operative and two of his associates in eastern Syria on Saturday.

 Staff/AFP/Getty Images

US forces captured an ISIS operative and two of his associates in eastern Syria on Saturday evening, the US military announced on Wednesday.

The operative, Hudayfah al Yemeni, is an "ISIS attack facilitator," a news release from US Central Command said. He and his associates were captured by US forces during a helicopter raid on Saturday.

