The US government said it would not seek the death penalty in its case against Patrick Crusius, who allegedly killed 23 people and wounded close to two dozen others at a Walmart in El Paso more than three years ago.

In the short, one-line-filing, First Assistant US Attorney Margaret Leachman did not include a reason for declining the death penalty.

CNN's Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.

