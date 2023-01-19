US hits debt ceiling, prompting Treasury to take extraordinary measures

The Treasury Department is taking extraordinary measures to keep the government open as the country is set to hit the debt ceiling.

The US hit the debt ceiling set by Congress on Thursday, forcing the Treasury Department to start taking extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills and escalating pressure on Capitol Hill to avoid a catastrophic default.

The battle lines for the high-stakes fight have already been set. Hardline Republicans, who have enormous sway in the House because of the party's slim majority, have demanded that lifting the borrowing cap be tied to spending reductions. The White House countered that it will not offer any concessions or negotiate on raising the debt ceiling. And with the solution to the debt ceiling drama squarely in lawmakers' hands, fears are growing that the partisan brinksmanship could result in the nation defaulting on its debt for the first time ever -- or coming dangerously close to doing so.

CNN's Donald Judd contributed to this story.

