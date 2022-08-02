US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid threats of Chinese retaliation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pictured here at the US Capitol on July 21, in Washington, DC, has landed in Taiwan amid threats of Chinese retaliation.

 Nathan Howard/Getty Images/FILE

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday, marking a significant show of support for Taiwan despite China's threats of retaliation over the visit.

Pelosi's stop in Taipei is the first time that a US House speaker has visited Taiwan in 25 years. Her trip comes at a low point in US-China relations and despite warnings from the Biden administration against a stop in Taiwan.

