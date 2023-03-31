US Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern following train derailment in East Palestine

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Railway Company on Thursday, following last month's train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

 Gene J. Puskar/AP/FILE

The US Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Thursday, alleging violations of the Clean Water Act (CWA) and seeking damages over the train derailment and subsequent environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, in February.

The Norfolk Southern Railway Company and parent company Norfolk Southern Corporation are both named in the suit, court records show. The DOJ filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency.

CNN's Tierney Sneed and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report

