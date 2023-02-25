The US Marshals Service is teaming up with a Native American tribe based in Northern California for a new push aimed at addressing cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people, a growing crisis that tribes say has not received enough attention.

The Yurok Tribe was chosen as the first pilot location for the federal agency's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative (MMIP), which is part of the Justice Department's efforts to address disproportionately high rates of violence experienced by Native Americans, including Indigenous people, its website says.

CNN's Josh Campbell, Jason Kravarik and Nicquel Terry Ellis contributed to this report.

