US military to gain expanded access to Philippines bases in efforts to counter China

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III (right) walks with Philippines Western Mindanao Commander Lt. Gen. Roy Galido (left) as he arrives to Camp Don Basilio Navarro in Zamboanga province, southern Philippines on February 1.

 Command Public Information Office/Western Mindanao Command/AP

The Philippines will provide the United States with expanded access to its military bases, the two countries said Thursday, providing US forces with a strategic footing on the southeastern edge of the South China Sea close to self-ruled Taiwan.

The newly announced deal will give the US access to four more locations under an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) dating to 2014, allowing the US to rotate troops to a total of nine bases throughout the Philippines.

CNN's Oren LIebermann contributed to this report.

