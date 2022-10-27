US must strengthen defenses in face of increasing threats from China and Russia, US defense strategy says

The US must strengthen its defenses against increasing threats from both China and Russia, focusing on Beijing as its main global competitor, the Biden administration’s national defense strategy released on October 27 says.

 Staff/AFP/Getty Images

The US must strengthen its defenses against increasing threats from both China and Russia, focusing on Beijing as its main global competitor, the Biden administration’s national defense strategy released Thursday says.

While Russia remains an “acute threat” to the US according to the strategy, it has been “absolutely deterred from attacking NATO,” a senior defense official said.

Recommended for you

Tags