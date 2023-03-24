A day after China said it drove a US Navy destroyer away from Beijing-claimed waters in the South China Sea, the US 7th Fleet said the same warship sailed through those waters to challenge the Chinese claims.

The "guided-missile destroyer USS Milius asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law," a statement from 7th Fleet spokesperson Lt. jg. Luka Bakic said.

CNN's Beijing bureau contributed to this report.

